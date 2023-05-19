Marker genes for growth traits identified in two native goat breeds

May 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

Goats are considered versatile animals capable of improving rural economies as well as food production.

According to the livestock and poultry census of the Union government, there are 34 distinct goat breeds in the country, including two native breeds of Kerala — Attappady Black and Malabari. But the growth performances of the breeds are low compared to hybrid breeds.

However, researchers of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) have discovered genetic markers in three candidate genes (genes controlling the growth of an animal) of the two native breeds, which can be used to select animals with fast growth rates.

The findings have been published in the latest issue of the international journal Animal Biotechnology.

Muhammed Elayadeth-Meethal, Assistant professor, Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics, KVASU, says the genetic markers can be exploited for marker-assisted selection of growth features in Malabari and Attappady goats.

India has 148.88 million goats, accounting for 27.79% of the world’s goat population, ranking second in the world.

Malabari goats are known for their fecundity and adaptability to humid tropical temperatures. Whereas Attappady Black goats are extremely adaptable and disease-resistant, Dr. Muhammed, who supervised the study, says.

Both the breeds exhibit a considerable degree of variation in growth, production, and reproductive efficiency, he says. The Attappady breed is less prolific and has low rate of multiple births. The breed has stronger disease resistance than the other goat breeds maintained by tribes in the Attappady region, he says.

Several marker genes in agricultural livestock have recently been identified with the potential to be used as markers for selective breeding for growth, production, reproductive efficiency, and adaptability qualities, S. Manjutha, who led the study, says.

Among goats, marker genes for traits such as litter size, Brucellosis resistance, sperm quality, fertility, and production traits have been discovered, says Dr. Manjutha.

The researchers investigated the link between certain marker genes and body conformation features in the two native breeds. The study established a correlation between the discovered genetic markers and body conformation traits such as height and length, allowing the selection of goats with high growth rates.

Another way for enhancing profitability is to choose animals based on their growth, production, and reproductive efficiency, she says.