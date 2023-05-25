Markaz builds 111 houses for the poor, 202 on the cards

May 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Markazu Saqafathi Sunniya, known as Markaz with units all across the State and elsewhere in the country, constructed 111 houses for the poor as part of its Sadat charity housing scheme. It was the first phase of a mega project which aims at providing free housing to 313 people.

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar dedicated the houses to the beneficiaries at a function held in Kozhikode the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aboobacker Musliar called upon the people to come out to consider and help the marginalised sections in society instead of remaining self-centric. “If we go ahead by helping each other and offering charity, there will no longer be indigent people amongst us. This is the message of Zakat put forth by Islam,” he said.

Markaz launched the Sadat housing project by following the model of a successful housing scheme named Darul Khair implemented jointly by the Kerala Muslim Jamat and the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham. Although its original goal was 100 houses, an increase in the number of applications made the Markaz authorities to reset the goal at 313 houses.

The beneficiaries of the first phase of the housing scheme were from different parts of the State. There were a few from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well. A family gathering of the beneficiaries also marked the occasion.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar inaugurated the function. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and P.T.A. Raheem, MLA, spoke. Markaz director general C. Mohammed Faizy presided over the function. Kerala Muslim Jamat general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari delivered the keynote address.

