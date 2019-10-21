Mark row: KSU march turns violent

A protest march taken out by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists here on Monday over the ‘mark donation row’ in Mahatma Gandhi University turned violent with the police resorting to a cane charging. The university had allegedly awarded special moderation to a BTech student in violation of norms.

The protest march, inaugurated by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, was led by KSU president K.M. Abhijith.

Breaching barricade

The march turned slightly violent when the agitators attempted to dislodge and breach the barricade erected a few metres before the university’s main entry.

The scene escalated further with a few protesters resorting to stone pelting, causing injuries to several policemen. Following this, the police launched indiscriminate cane charging and with the protesters still refusing to disperse teargas shells were fired at them.

10 activists injured

As many as 10 KSU activists were injured in the incident.

The police said cases would be registered against the protesters for rioting and unlawful assembly.