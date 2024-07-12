ADVERTISEMENT

Mariyakutty, who staged ‘begging’ protest, gets a new house

Published - July 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Mariyakutty in front of her new house at 200 Acres, near Adimaly, in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adimaly resident Mariyakutty, 87, who was in the headlines for her novel protest against the delay in welfare pension distribution, got a new house on Friday. The key to the house at 200 Acres, Adimaly, was handed over to her by K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which built the house. The 650-sq ft house was completed in six months at a cost of ₹12 lakh, Congress leaders said. It was built after demolishing her dilapidated old house. Mariyakutty, along with Annamma Ouseph, 80, had staged a ‘begging’ protest by holding earthen pots at Adimaly on November 8, 2023, citing delay in disbursal of welfare pensions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US