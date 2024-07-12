Mariyakutty, who staged ‘begging’ protest, gets a new house

Adimaly resident Mariyakutty, 87, who was in the headlines for her novel protest against the delay in welfare pension distribution, got a new house on Friday. The key to the house at 200 Acres, Adimaly, was handed over to her by K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which built the house. The 650-sq ft house was completed in six months at a cost of ₹12 lakh, Congress leaders said. It was built after demolishing her dilapidated old house. Mariyakutty, along with Annamma Ouseph, 80, had staged a ‘begging’ protest by holding earthen pots at Adimaly on November 8, 2023, citing delay in disbursal of welfare pensions.