Mariyakkutty given one month’s pension

November 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

Adimaly resident Mariyakkutty who protested against the delay in distribution of welfare pensions finally received a month’s pension on Tuesday.

According to officials, Adimaly Cooperative Bank staff members reached her residence on Tuesday and handed over ₹1,600.

Mariyakkutty (87) and Annamma Ouseph (80) had grabbed headlines after they staged a protest seeking alms in the Adimaly town on November 8 against the delay in the distribution of welfare pensions.

However, Ms. Ouseph was not given the pension on the day. Officials said that she would get the amount soon.

Ms. Mariyakkutty said that the pension for July was given and with one month’s pension amount, it was not possible to meet her expenses. “Pension for four months is still pending. If the government reduces prodigality, it can distribute the pension amount to all people in the State in a timely manner,” she said.

“The government decided to distribute the pension only after our protest,” said Ms. Mariyakkutty.

Help pours in

Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, visited her on Sunday and promised to give her ₹1,600 every month till the government cleared the pension dues. On Friday, actor and former MP Suresh Gopi visited Ms. Mariyakkutty and Ms. Ouseph and promised to give them ₹1,600 each from his MP’s pension in the coming months.

Following the protest by the women, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] mouthpiece Deshabhimani had published a report stating that Ms. Mariyakkutty owned one and a half acres of land and two houses and her daughter worked in a foreign country. Later, the daily apologised for publishing the erroneous report.