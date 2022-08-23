Maritime Board amendment bill won’t cause any more liability

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will not create any additional financial liability for the State government, Port Minister Ahammed Devarkovil has said.

When the Bill was tabled in Assembly for discussion, A.P. Anilkumar said as per the financial memorandum published, there would be an additional financial liability on the State government in terms of footing the salary and other perks of employees of the Board.

So the State should be ready to re-publish the financial memorandum after ensuring that it would not create any additional financial burden. Replying to him, the Minister clarified that there would not be any such additional liability due to the amendment of the Act.

Hence there was no need for any changes in the financial memorandum as suggested by Anilkumar. Later, the Bill was referred to the subject committee concerned.