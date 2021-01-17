Maritime Academy opened in Kannur

Kannur

17 January 2021 01:38 IST

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally inaugurated the Kannur centre of the Maritime Academy on Saturday. The academy is located near the Arakkal Museum. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Maritime Academy would help create jobs for the youth in the shipping industry. The aim is to make Kannur the maritime education hub of north Kerala.

He said the academy would also help nurture inland water transport. The Minister inaugurated various courses to be started at the academy.

At present, maritime academies are functioning in Kollam, Neendakara, and Kodungallur.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Sudhakaran presided over the function. Mayor T.O. Mohanan, District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, and Kerala Maritime Board Chairman V.J. Mathew were present.