Marinor likely to set up factory in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 09, 2022 04:24 IST

Marinor, the Indian arm of the Norwegian company Maritime Montering, will explore the possibility of setting up a factory in Kerala, the company CEO Terje Neras said during a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The company, which had built cabins and steel furniture for INS Vikrant, currently has an office in Kochi. The manufacturing facilities are located overseas.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, the company is exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility for the Asia region in Kerala. Mr. Neras said that the company will participate in the Norwegian investors' meet to be held in the State in January. The CEO also responded favourably to Industries Minister P.Rajeeve's request to the company to be a part of the Government's marine cluster initiative in Kochi.

Corvus Energy, manufacturer of low emission batteries to be used on board ships, also expressed its desire to extend its operations to Kerala. Mr.Rajeeve and other officials visited the company's advanced battery manufacturing unit on Saturday.

