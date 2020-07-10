KeralaKOLLAM 10 July 2020 23:17 IST
Marine fishing banned
Updated: 10 July 2020 23:17 IST
Huge crowds seen at harbour and beaches to sell fish
The district administration has banned all marine fishing activities in Kollam and the fishers have been instructed not to venture into the sea till further notice.
After the harbours were closed, severalfishers started selling fish at beaches and at fish landing centres leading to unmanageable crowds. The authorities had received several complaints regarding this and hence the directive.
