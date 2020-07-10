Kerala

Marine fishing banned

Huge crowds seen at harbour and beaches to sell fish

The district administration has banned all marine fishing activities in Kollam and the fishers have been instructed not to venture into the sea till further notice.

After the harbours were closed, severalfishers started selling fish at beaches and at fish landing centres leading to unmanageable crowds. The authorities had received several complaints regarding this and hence the directive.

