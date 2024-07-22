Marine enforcement squad rescues 43 fishermen stranded at sea off Kozhikode coast

The Marine Enforcement squad on July 22 (Monday) rescued 43 fishermen who were stranded at sea in two separate boats following the failure of boat engines. The boats fitted with inboard engines were from Beypore and Koyilandy harbours.

The rescue operation was carried out following a distress message received at the Fisheries department office at Beypore in the morning. Along with the Marine Enforcement squad, there were coastal police officers and rescue guards to support the operation.

Fisheries’ department officials said there were 41 fishermen in the boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore. The other two fishermen were from the Koyilandy harbour, they said.

In a similar incident on May 24, the Marine Enforcement squad was instrumental in saving the lives of five fishermen from the Puthiyappa harbour who were stranded at sea following boat engine failure. The boat which was nearly seven nautical miles off the Kozhikode coast was brought to the shore with the support of a three-member rescue team.