GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marine enforcement squad rescues 43 fishermen stranded at sea off Kozhikode coast

Published - July 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Marine Enforcement squad on July 22 (Monday) rescued 43 fishermen who were stranded at sea in two separate boats following the failure of boat engines. The boats fitted with inboard engines were from Beypore and Koyilandy harbours.

The rescue operation was carried out following a distress message received at the Fisheries department office at Beypore in the morning. Along with the Marine Enforcement squad, there were coastal police officers and rescue guards to support the operation. 

Fisheries’ department officials said there were 41 fishermen in the boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore. The other two fishermen were from the Koyilandy harbour, they said. 

In a similar incident on May 24, the Marine Enforcement squad was instrumental in saving the lives of five fishermen from the Puthiyappa harbour who were stranded at sea following boat engine failure. The boat which was nearly seven nautical miles off the Kozhikode coast was brought to the shore with the support of a three-member rescue team. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.