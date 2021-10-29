Marine ambulance system modelled around ‘108’ ambulances to be implemented, says Fisheries Minister

29 October 2021 15:35 IST

Existing marine ambulances unable to carry out high-speed missions: Saji Cherian

The State Government is planning to launch a high-speed marine ambulance system modelled around the ‘108’ ambulances to ensure speedy response in accidents involving fishing boats, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian told the Assembly on Friday. The existing marine ambulances are unable to carry out high-speed missions. The Government has held detailed discussions with the Coast Guard on the deployment of new high-speed marine ambulances. A permanent coastal rescue system with around 300 trained youths from the fishing community is also being considered, said the Minister.

M.Vincent, MLA, said that the three marine ambulances bought after Cyclone Ockhi have been ineffective. The Minister said that the existing ambulances are not high-speed vessels, yet they have been used in 17 rescue efforts in Vizhinjam, 21 in Vypeen and four in Beypore.

Insurance cover

He said that the State Government will ensure insurance cover for all the traditional fish workers in the State with the Government bearing 100% costs for this, instead of the current arrangement of the beneficiary bearing 10% cost and the State the rest He said that fish workers were reluctant to apply for the insurance scheme due to the requirement for a beneficiary share, which the Government is now doing away with.

Advertising

Advertising

It has been noticed that there has been years of delay in the processing of group insurance claims. The Government has been holding talks with insurance companies to resolve the issues. The Kerala Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board (KFWFB) is also holding district-level adalats as part of this. The regional executives of the board have been given the responsibility to ensure that the claims are processed in a time-bound manner once the application is submitted. Registration of fish workers is an issue. A State-wide survey will be conducted to ensure registration of all fish workers. A portal will be opened for this purpose and the entire process will be completed in six months.

Replying to questions, the Minister said that 40,000 life jackets were distributed free of cost during the previous LDF Government’s tenure. However, fish workers have said that it is difficult to wear these during fishing, but they are required to mandatorily wear it while venturing out into the sea and while returning, when the maximum number of accidents happen. No punitive action can be taken over this. Creating awareness is the key, he said.

Mr. Cherian said that there has been a fall in the fish population due to the unscientific practice of pair trawling. As many as 35 fishing boats were seized this year for unscientific fishing practices. The State Government has limitations in taking action on such practices beyond the 12 Nautical Mile limit.