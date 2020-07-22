Marigold farmer sets a model

The marigold farm of a septuagenarian chemical engineer at Edayaranmula, near Aranmula, has sown seeds of hope in farmers looking for alternative farming opportunities in central Travancore.

N.K. Krishnan Nair, a 72-year-old Libya-returnee, who is cultivating marigold in 40 cents is a source of inspiration for many.

His marigold farm is supplying flowers to vendors at Kozhencherry and Chengannur during the lockdown period, with supply from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka drying up.

1,000 saplings

Mr. Nair said people opted for locally grown flowers with Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru witnessing a surge spike in COVID-19 cases.

Anticipating disruption in flower supply from neighbouring States following the pandemic outbreak, Mr. Nair procured 1,000 hybrid chrysanthemum saplings from Bengaluru at ₹5 for a three-day-old sapling a week before the lockdown in March.

The saplings were scientifically planted at his plot at Edayaranmula.

Mr. Nair personally tended the garden and the plants were in bloom in two weeks.

“Marigold farming is simple. We have to prepare the land for cultivation, plant the saplings, water them and apply organic fertilizers. It requires no pesticide at all as pest infestation is almost nil. Hormone treatment can improve the crop to a great extent,” he said.

Mr. Nair said he had been supplying 10 to 12 kg flowers to vendors daily at ₹70 a kg for the past six weeks. The flower cost could go up to ₹150 to 170 a kg depending on demand.

He had already planted another 3,000 saplings in the adjoining 80 cents and is planning to extend the farm to a two-acre plot in the village soon.

Mr. Nair said he was receiving enquiries from people interested in floriculture and was hopeful of many taking up marigold farming in the district.