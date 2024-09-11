Marigold blooms from Kannur special sub jail set to brighten Onam celebrations

Residents of the Kannur Special Sub Jail have transformed a part of their prison environment into a blossoming paradise, cultivating ‘chendumalli’ (marigold) flowers. These vibrant flowers, grown with care and dedication, are now set to grace the local markets just in time for Onam, bringing cheer and colour to the festival.

The remarkable initiative, launched under the State Horticulture Mission (SHM) scheme in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the district panchayat, saw the planting of 1,500 marigold saplings in July on an acre of land within the prison. With the guidance of Puzhathi Agriculture Officer Sreekumar, the project involved a deep sense of responsibility and collaboration between jail officials and residents.

For three years, the flowers have flourished inside the jail, turning it into a unique agricultural hub. District panchayat president P.P. Divya, who led the recent harvesting ceremony, expressed delight at the transformation. “The jail has truly become a paradise with the blooms. It is inspiring to see how the initiative is not only beautifying the prison environment but also giving inmates a sense of purpose,” she said during the ceremony.

The first sale of the flowers was ceremonially conducted by North Zone Jail Deputy Inspector General Sunil Kumar, who handed over the flowers to Agricultural Development Bank Consortium Vice Chairman L.V. Muhammad. The flowers will be made available to the public at a lower price than the market rate through a dedicated counter set up in front of the jail, ensuring that the beauty of the blooms can be enjoyed by all during the festival.

Jail superintendent Jijesh E.V. explained how the initiative had gone beyond providing affordable flowers for Onam. “The entire process of cultivating the flowers has been a therapeutic experience for the residents,” he said, adding, “Sowing, caring for, and harvesting these flowers has brought a sense of peace and accomplishment to many. The cooperation between the jail staff and inmates has been seamless, with everyone working in batches to ensure that the flowers bloom well.”

The flowers, grown in two colours — yellow and orange — have already started making their way to the market. The sale is not just a transaction. It symbolises hope and renewal, reflecting how even within the confines of prison walls, something beautiful can bloom.

The project has been hailed for its rehabilitative impact, fostering a sense of responsibility and camaraderie among residents while contributing to the community. Inmates involved in the project were visibly proud as their labour bore fruit, literally in the form of colourful marigold blooms, ready to be part of Onam Pookalams across the district.

As marigold make its way into the homes of Kannur residents, it serves as a reminder that beauty and renewal can spring from the most unlikely places, brightening not just festival celebrations but also the lives of those who cultivated them, said Mr. Jijesh.