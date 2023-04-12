Marian College wins A++ in NAAC accreditation

April 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Marian College (Autonomous), Kuttikkanam, has been awarded A++ with CGPA 3.71 in the fourth cycle of assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Affiliated to the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, the institution has improved its score in each round of assessment, scoring an A grade in three rounds.

An official statement said the college had been able to achieve this high grade based on evaluation of curriculum, excellence in teaching and research, innovation, extension activities, infrastructure, etc., among other things. The placement record of the institution too received special consideration.

According to Ajimon George, the college Principal, a NAAC Peer Team visited the college and held interactions with the teachers, parents, students, and former students.