Marian College to conduct community fest from Feb. 5

February 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sahya 24, a four-day community fest, will begin at Marian College, Kuttikkanam, on February 5. According to officials, the fest will begin with a clean-up drive on the Elappra-Wagamon route by students of the college and the Harithakarma Sena. Idukki Collector Sheeba George will inaugurate the drive at Elappara on Monday morning.

The community festival includes literary and artistic programmes. Music director Alex Paul will inaugurate the programme at Magis Auditorium on the campus on Tuesday. Principal Ajimon George will deliver the welcome address and college manager Fr. Boby Mannamplacakal will honour the tribal king of Kozhimala Raman Rajamannan at the function. Vinil Paul will deliver a keynote address on “The Colonial Influence of Keralans History and Culture.”

Cancer detection camp

A Natya festival, held in collaboration with the South Zone Cultural Centre at Tanjavur, will showcase traditional art forms from various parts of the country. The Agricultural Research Centre of the Kerala Agricultural University in Pampadumpara will organise an agri clinic and demo farming.

The stall by the Health department will organises a cancer detection and awareness camp for women above 35 years. There are 30 competition items for students, 21 to be presented at the campaign and nine to be completed online.