Marian College declared a green campus

Marian College (autonomous), Kuttikkanam, has been declared a green campus.

According to officials, the certification was part of the State government’s ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign, under which the Haritha Kerala Mission aims to ensure scientific waste management across educational institutions throughout Kerala.

Officials said that the recognition is based on several criteria, including adherence to green protocols, waste management systems, water conservation, energy conservation, and biodiversity protection. Marian College was evaluated on its implementation of various eco-friendly practices such as maintaining green spaces, organic vegetable cultivation, awareness programmes and training for students and staff, segregated waste disposal, composting, e-waste collection and management, and liquid waste treatment. Cleanliness in restrooms was also assessed.

Peerumade grama panchayat president R. Dineshan handed over the certification to Ajimon George, Principal of Marian College, and college administrator Father Joseph Ponganthannath at a function.

