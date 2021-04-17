Mariam Rasheeda rues her ‘lost reputation’

After 30 years of suffering, justice means nothing, says Maldivian portrayed as spy in ISRO case

Harrowing memories of torture in the custody of the Kerala Police refuse to leave Mariam Rasheeda, a Maldivian woman, three decades after her incarceration and subsequent release in the infamous ISRO espionage case.

She bursts out in rage over her lost reputation the moment one refers the ISRO case to her. “There is no meaning for justice in this case. After 30 years of suffering, it does not mean anything to us. I lost my reputation at a young age. No compensation can restore it,” said Ms. Rasheeda, who was portrayed as a spy woman in the ISRO espionage case, told The Hindu from Maldives.

“Can the Supreme Court restore my reputation? What about the reputation of my family and my country, which was destroyed by the media and Kerala Police? Can any compensation restore the reputation of ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan and Sasikumar,” asks Ms. Rasheeda against the backdrop of the Supreme Court order asking the CBI to look into the D.K. Jain report on Kerala Police framing the space scientists in the espionage case.

Her version

“A police officer cooked up the story when I resisted his advances at a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram. He tried to hug me after sending Fauzia Hassan out of our hotel room. I pushed and slapped him. From there the spy case started,” she said. She accused the police officer of using the case for securing a promotion. “In the end, two innocent women (Ms. Rasheeda and Ms. Hassan) were portrayed as spies,” she said.

“The Kerala Police wanted me to sign a document saying that the Maldivian government sent me to India as a spy to procure secrets for the ISI in Pakistan. The media carried the police version without any investigation. No one believed us. We suffered in the prison,” she said.

“I came to Kerala for my daughter’s education. We did not do anything wrong. One should ask the Kerala Police why they arrested us,” she said.