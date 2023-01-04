Margazhi Mahotsavam at Kalamandalam on Jan. 7, 8 

January 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Kalakshetra Foundation, in collaboration with the Kerala Kalamandalam, will organise Margazhi Mahotsavam at the Kalamandalam on January 7 and 8. The festival will feature renowned artists and local young talents in different genres of music, dance, and drama.

This festival explores the physical, emotional, and intellectual connect between the varied art forms and the unity in diversity that is the unique essence of art and culture in India, according to the press release.

Duration

The programmes will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10.30 p.m. The duration of the programme will range from one hour to two hours per troupe. The number of troupes scheduled per day is roughly about 9-10. Artists from different genres and different parts of India are coming together for the festival.

Flute recital by Shashank Subramaniam; Kerala Vadhyam; Melattur Bhagavatamela Natya Natakam; Veena recital by Charulatha Chandrasekhar; Odissi by Sujatha Mohapatra; Jugalbandhi by GJR Krishnan (violin) and Debashish Chatterjee (slide guitar); Gotipua dance; and special appearance by Kalamandalam Gopi in ‘Nalacharitham 3rd day’ will be the highlights on January 7.

The second day will begin with bhajan by G.V. Prakash and party, Guruvayur Bhajanamandali. A unique presentation of music from the Saint Literature of Maharashtra by Avdhoot Gandhi; Sitar by Pandit Kushal Das; Kathak by Vidha Lal; Mohiniyattam by Sunanda Nair; Carnatic vocal by Aswath Narayan are the other programmes on second day.

The Kalakshetra Foundation will be presenting the dance drama ‘Choodamani Pradhanam’ as the valedictory event. The festival is presented under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Ministry of Culture, Union government.