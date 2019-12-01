Margam Kali delights many, puzzles some

Mekkanintha Peeliyumayi..Melthonnum Meniyum… This classic invocation of St. Thomas marks the beginning of most Margam Kali performances, an inevitable ingredient of the pre-wedding celebrations of Kerala Christian families.

However, this invocation seemed to perplex many at the Margam Kali (HS) competition, one of the last events of the 60th State School Arts Festival, which concluded here on Sunday.

Popularised by movie

The lines made much headway among those who had no idea about Margam Kali when it featured in a song sequence — Karineela Kannulla pennu…— in the 2018 film Joseph.

“Why are all the teams using the same song?

Did they think it will connect well with the audience as it was in a movie?” — a spectator was heard commenting, without realising that it was a traditionally used invocation and that different songs were used by the participating teams.

Brimming venue

The 20 teams performed in a thickly packed Kanhangad Municipal Town Hall, which again drew attention to how inadequate some of the venues have been for various events in this festival.

The Town Hall could barely contain a fourth of the people who turned up to watch Margam Kali, which may be unfamiliar for many in this part of the State.

It being a Sunday did not help, either.