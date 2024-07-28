Mare attacked by miscreants in Kollam  

Eravipuram police have registered a case in an incident where a pregnant mare was beaten up by a group of miscreants at the premises of Thekkekavu Bhagavathi Temple. The mare named Diya, owned by Pallimukku resident Shanavas, was ruthlessly attacked by the gang on Thursday. It was the caretaker of the mare who found it beaten up in the evening. An examination conducted by veterinary doctors revealed multiple wounds and bruises in the body of the pregnant mare. The officials who checked CCTV footage from the temple retrieved visuals of the gang repeatedly kicking and beating the mare with a stick. Animal rights activists and organisations have demanded strict action against the persons involved in the attack.