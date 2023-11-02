March to seek CBI probe into death of Walayar case accused

November 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Walayar Action Council will take out a march through the town here on Saturday morning demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquire into the death of two accused in the Walayar case.

The action council also will demand police protection for the remaining accused persons, and appointment of a special public prosecutor as demanded by the mother of the Walayar victims.

Rights activist Jomon Puthanpurakkal will inaugurate the march.

In 2017, the Walayar sisters aged 13 and nine were found hanging in their house at Attappallam near Walayar. While the elder girl was found hanging on January 7, her younger sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4.

There were five accused in the case. Two of them died, and the remaining three are facing charges. One of them was a minor during the incident.

The police found that the girls committed suicide following mental and physical abuses. However, the prosecution failed in getting conviction for the accused. The exoneration of the accused in 2019 triggered a nation-wide indignation, prompting the High Court quash the verdict and order a reinvestigation by the CBI.

The POCSO court here rejected the chargesheet filed by the first CBI team, saying that it was the “carbon copy” of the police findings. Following the court order, a new CBI team led by DySP V.S. Uma is currently reinvestigating the case.