March taken out by MYL turns violent in Kottayam

A march taken out by the activists of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) to the Kottayam Collectorate, seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitments by the Public Service Commission, turned violent on Friday.

Three MYL activists sustained injuries in the cane charging by police.

Ten activists were arrested on the charge of kicking up trouble.

Another person, identified as Ameer Chenappady, 32, general secretary of the MYL in the Poonjar Assembly segment, sustained a cardiac arrest during the melee.

Ameer has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here, where an angioplasty was performed on him.

Minor clash

The march, which commenced from the Indian Union Muslim League district office at Pulimood Junction by 10.30 a.m., was blocked by the police in front of the Collectorate, triggering a minor clash.

Though the leaders intervened to bring the situation under control, some protesters hurled eggs at the police. Following this, the police resorted to caning to disperse the crowd.

Intervention by MLA

The protesters, however, returned to the site soon but a swift intervention by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, helped avoid further escalation of trouble. The police later recorded the arrest of 10 MYL workers in connection with the episode.

Indian Union Muslim League district president Azeez Badayil and Muslim Students Federation State vice president Shebeer Shajahan were present.