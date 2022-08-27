‘March for Science’ organised in city

A 'March for Science' was organised in the capital city on Saturday, emphasising the need to develop scientific temper in the public and put an end to the propagation of unscientific ideas.

The event was organised with the cooperation of science organisations, researchers, teachers, and students. Hundreds of people took part in the the march which began from Museum at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at the Asan Square, Palayam.

Earlier in the day, C.P. Aravindakshan, president of the reception committee for the event in Thiruvananthapuram, inaugurated the event. Biju Kumar A., Professor & Head, Department of Aquatic Biology & Fisheries, University of Kerala, spoke on 'Climate Change and Kerala' and Vaisakhan Thampi spoke on 'Scientific temperament.'

'India March for Science' is a part of the 'Global March for Science' which began in 2017.