March against attack on supermarket over halal beef

Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi to conduct protest event today

Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi to conduct protest event today

Kozhikode

Political organisations took out protest marches in Perambra town in Kozhikode district on Monday after a group of people, allegedly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), went on the rampage at a supermarket there the previous day seeking the sale of beef without a ‘halal’ sticker.

Three staffers at the store sought treatment at the taluk hospital after they were injured in the incident. The police arrested Prasoon Narayanan, a native of Meppayyur, a suspected RSS activist, based on their complaint. He was charged under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), produced in court, and remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Monday. Though it is learnt that one more person has been booked on a similar charge, the police did not confirm this.

Local sources said that the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Some persons reached the supermarket to find out if beef without halal stickers on them was available there. When the hypermarket staff refused to oblige their demand, they tried to create a commotion. It has been claimed that these people came back by around 6 p.m. and ransacked the place.

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Indian Youth Congress, and traders’ organisations took out protest marches on Sunday night itself, claiming that Hindutva organisations were trying to create a situation similar to North India in Kerala. Traders’ bodies also staged a protest, saying their right to conduct business was being curtailed.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions organised a ‘beef festival’ on Monday in protest against the alleged attempt by the RSS to “mix religion in people’s food habits”. The CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League, Welfare Party of India, and the Social Democratic Party of India too took out protest marches. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi is planning a protest event on Tuesday.