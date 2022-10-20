Marayur sandalwood watchers struggling to get their wages on time

All 213 watchers attached to the reserve have not received their wages for the past three months

Even as they guard one of the most valuable natural resources in the State, the watchers engaged to protect the Marayur Sandal Division are struggling to get their wages on time.

According to sources, all 213 watchers attached to the reserve for the protection of sandalwood have not received their wages for the past three months. These workers are now meeting their daily needs through the provisional store “Ila” (leaf) run by the Forest department.

Interestingly, the recent e-auction of sandalwood and oil in the Marayur sandal reserve in Idukki fetched ₹43 crore for the State government. However, the total pending wages come to around ₹1.20 crore.

“The reserve needs nearly ₹37 lakh for paying the wages of watchers, whose average monthly wage vary between ₹15,000 and 20,000. The unavailability of funds from the government has delayed their wages,” says a source.

With no income, the watchers are struggling to meet their daily expenses. “I am the only earning member in the family. The crisis due to the delay in distribution of wages has been such that I am not able to provide even bus fare for my children,” says a watcher.

“Forest officers have allowed a credit system for us from the provision store and it is the only way to buy food items,” he says.

M.G. Vinod Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of the Marayur Sandal Division, says the pending wages will be distributed once funds are allotted by the government. “We hope to distribute the pending wages before Deepavali,” he says.

The Marayur sandalwood reserve, spread over 1,460.77 ha, is the pride of the State for the high-quality sandalwood. At present, the number of sandalwood trees in the Marayur forests is 57,000.

The Marayur division is the only natural sandalwood division in the country. The estimated value of sandalwood trees in the division is ₹3,000 crore. Marayur sandalwood is renowned as it has higher quantity of oil.