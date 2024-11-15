Marayur jaggery: new production and processing facilities to be set up under CSIR-NIIST, funded by Central government

In a move aimed at reducing production costs and enhancing quality, the jaggery hub of Marayur in Idukki will soon benefit from a centrally funded jaggery production project. Led by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, the project is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Under the project, a decentralised production facility will be established for the Marayur Hills Agricultural Development Society (MAHADS), a farmers’ collective in Dhinducombu, Kanthalloor. With a planned production capacity of 5–7 tons of cane crushing per day, the project is designed to meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, while also achieving international standards.

A new processing unit will feature a controlled firing process with constant stirring to produce jaggery in both lump and powder forms. “The main objective is to create a modern facility that meets FSSAI standards and significantly lowers production costs. The project also aims to increase demand and unique labelling of GI-tagged Marayur jaggery,” explained sources with the science and technology department.

Scientists from CSIR-NIIST, including Senior Principal Scientist R.S. Praveen Raj and Senior Scientist Dr. Venkatesh T., recently visited the sugarcane cultivation areas and the proposed project site. They held discussions with representatives from MAHADS and the Anchunadu Karumpu Ulphadhana Vipanana Sangam – both key players in rallying local farmers’ support for the initiative.

Once operational, the facility will be handed over to MAHADS, which will manage production and processing, and procuring of sugarcane from farmers at a nominal fee. “This new system can cut production costs by half compared to traditional methods, which will be a gamechanger for our farmers,” said MAHADS secretary K. Indrajith. Presently, the average extraction cost per kilogram of jaggery is around ₹18, a significant financial burden on farmers.

Mr. Indrajith also highlighted the growing demand for pure jaggery powder. “The existing system cannot produce pure jaggery powder, but the new facility promises to meet this demand effectively,” he said.

Marayur jaggery, which earned its Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2019, has struggled with price stability due to competition from low-quality jaggery in the market. The low-quality jaggery producers also falsely claim that their product is from Marayur and GI protected. The advanced production system is expected to restore the premium reputation of Marayur jaggery by ensuring consistent quality and cost-efficiency.

The project is set for commissioning by April-May 2025.

