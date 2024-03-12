GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marayur farmer injured in attack by wild gaur

March 12, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

An areca nut farmer was seriously injured in an attack by a wild gaur at Marayur in Idukki on Monday night. According to officials, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. and the injured is Anthony Muthu Thankayya, a resident of Pallanad area in Marayur.

Mr. Thankayya had reached his areca nut farm for irrigating the plantation when the wild gaur attacked him. Officials said that it was some youngsters belonging to the Karpoorakudy tribal settlement who found the man injured inside his areca nut plantation. They soon alerted his family as well as the forest officials and shifted him to a private hospital at Marayur. The injured farmer was later shifted to a private hospital at Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu.

According to local residents, in the past three years one person was killed and five were injured in wild gaur attacks in the Pallanad area in Marayur. Locals have long demanded that the Forest department chase wild animals into deep forests.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.