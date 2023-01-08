Maravanthuruthu water STREET project to get an infra leap

January 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first Water STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism) tourism project launched in the State will get an infrastructure leap as the Kerala Tourism Department sanctioned ₹1 crore for enhancing infrastructure in Maravanthuruthu in Kottayam which gained global accolades by implementing sustainable and inclusive Water STREET project as part of the Responsible Tourism initiative.

According to a release issued by the Kerala Tourism on Saturday, the fund will be utilised for developing tourism facilities including a floating boat jetty at Attuvelakadavu and Thuruthumma hanging bridge under the project. The tourism destination developmental activities will be carried out in these areas with special emphasis on water conservation.

With the completion of these works, Maravanthuruthu will have four recognised tourism sites apart from Arivalthodu, Moozhikkal Vayanasala and Koottommel – Moozhikkal Art STREET area. These works will be carried out by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC), a State government undertaking.

While inaugurating the Water Street project in Maravanthuruthu earlier, Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas had assured that developmental works worth ₹1 crore would be carried out in Maravanthuruthu where tourism has been developed with public participation.

“Activities focusing on rural areas and traditional lifestyle and occupations are a major component of Kerala model of sustainable and inclusive tourism development,” Mr. Riyas added.

The Water STREET project bagged a global award at World Travel Market, London, last year, for the trail-blazing water conservation initiative linked to tourism development, with its implementation at Maravanthuruthu earning special praise. The initiative also won last year’s International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Indian Sub-Continent Award instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government and the UK-based ICRT International.

Also, recently, an official delegation from Madhya Pradesh visited Maravanthuruthu to study the project and explore the possibilities of replicating it in the northern State. According to the release, STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism) has become a template for sustainable and community-oriented tourism initiatives in India and abroad.