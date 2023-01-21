Maravanthuruth to offer shopping experience to tourists

January 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Tucked away inside the backwater landscape of Central Travancore, the water street in Maravanthuruth has changed the way tourists enjoy the village life of Kerala.

A few months later, the destination is now attempting to change the way its guests are shopping too.

Taking a cue from the busy street markets that have become tourist attractions in their own right, the village destination has opened a Sustainability Street market at Ithipuzha. The inaugural convention of the market, themed local market and music collective, was held here on Saturday from 2.30 p.m. till 8 p.m.

The market is being run by the Kulasekharamangalam RT club, in association with the State RT Mission and the local panchayat. According to the organisers, the market will convene every third Saturday and sell everything that are manufactured locally including handicrafts and curiosities.

It will also feature cultural performances while the visitors will be also offered rides along the adjoining water bodies, which lead to the market place, on board the country boats or kayaks.

“This market is at once a whole little street of surprising shopping options and an opportunity to have moments of random conviviality with locals and visitors,’’ explained K. Rupesh Kumar, Coordinator, RT Mission Kerala.

Modelled along the Sunday haat in Siliguri, it seeks to offer quality products to guests at reasonable prices while ensuring a fair share of income to the sellers by avoiding intermediaries.

The street market, according to him, is an extension of the traditional market that generally convenes on the eve of festival days such as Onam. “In the long run, we are also planning to develop it into a floating market,’’ added Mr. Kumar.

Taking a clue from the market, the RT Mission is also planning to establish similar markets in village destinations across the State.