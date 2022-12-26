Maravanthuruth to get more tourism facilities

December 26, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The water street opened by the Maravanthuruth panchayat in Kottayam, which brought laurels to the local body at the international level, has received a major boost with the State government granting ₹1 crore towards expanding the tourism circuit.

Officials said the fund, sanctioned by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, would go towards establishing tourism facilities including floating boat jettys at Attuvelakkadavu and Thuruthumma Hanging bridge. A work order in this regard has already been awarded to the State-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation.

According to K. Rupesh Kumar, coordinator, Responsible Tourism Mission, Kerala, the development of new destinations would take the total number approved destinations along the water street to four, namely Ariwal Thodu, Koottummel-Moozhikal area, Attuvelakkadavu and Thuruthummel suspension bridge.

The water street at the island destination has been established by restoring 18 water bodies that fell into disuse following decades of neglect. “Each of these canals, which range between two to four kilometers, are being maintained and protected by ten RT clusters comprising about 40 families. These units, which have been imparted training in various village life and cultural experience products, will also operate as tourism enterprises,” he said.

Tourism clubs have already launched shikara boats for night safaris and kayaks for paddling through the narrow canals, while plans are also afoot to launch open rafts made of bamboo.

Alongside the water street, agri-tourism, art, food and village life streets too are being established in the village. Sixteen local residents have also undergone training in homestay operations.