Maravanthuruth to get its first floating boat jetty

September 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Drifting around the water streets of Maravanthuruth to appreciate its lushness will soon become a hassle-free affair.

In a major boost to the inland water transportation network in the island destination, authorities are all set to open a floating boat jetty close to the Thuruttumma suspension bridge here. The project forms part of a programme by the Tourism department to establish the State’s first water street project.

The State government had earlier sanctioned ₹1 crore towards the expansion of the water street project here. Out of this, ₹26.74 lakh was spent on the construction of the floating boat jetty here.

Meanwhile, works are also on to establish a similar facility at Attuvelakkadavu near here at a cost of ₹52.27 lakh. The projects are being established by the State-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation.

Officials said the these new facilities would give a major boost to the tourism activities planned by the Tourism Department to promote house boat tourism and kayaking here.

The water street here has been established by restoring 18 water bodies that fell into disuse following decades of neglect. Each of these canals, which range between two to four km, are being maintained and protected by 10 RT clusters comprising about 40 families.

Tourism clubs have already launched shikara boats for night safaris and kayaks for paddling through the narrow canals, while plans are also afoot to launch open rafts made of bamboo.

Alongside the water street, agri-tourism, art, food and village life streets too are being established in the village.

