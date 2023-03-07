ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon marks Women’s Day celebrations in Malappuram

March 07, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP P.K. Sreemathy giving away prizes to the winners of a marathon held as part of the Women’s Day celebrations held at Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Malappuram District Sports Council and the Student Union of Educare Institute of Dental Sciences jointly organised a women’s marathon here on Sunday as part of the week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day.

Hundreds of women from different walks of life took part in the marathon. Former MP P.K. Sreemathy inaugurated the marathon. Supriya B., a student of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, won the first prize in the marathon.

Anju Murugan from Assumption College, Kottayam, and Ashraya from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, won the second and third positions respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sreemathy gave away cash prizes and certificates to the winners. Power lifter Majsiya Banu flagged off the run. Konothodi Mariyumma, municipal standing committee chairperson for welfare, presided over the function.

From among the students of Educare Dental Institute who took part in the marathon, K.S. Namita won the first prize. Misni Jose and Devika V. won the second and third prizes.

Sports Council president V.P. Anil, secretary Yasir Ansari, executive member C. Suresh, Kiliyamannil Fazal, Paloli Abdurahman, Educare Dental Institute managing director Nasar Kiliyamannil, principal Indu Sekhar, and college union chairperson A.M. Archana spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US