Marathon marks Women’s Day celebrations in Malappuram

March 07, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP P.K. Sreemathy giving away prizes to the winners of a marathon held as part of the Women’s Day celebrations held at Malappuram.

Former MP P.K. Sreemathy giving away prizes to the winners of a marathon held as part of the Women’s Day celebrations held at Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Malappuram District Sports Council and the Student Union of Educare Institute of Dental Sciences jointly organised a women’s marathon here on Sunday as part of the week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day.

Hundreds of women from different walks of life took part in the marathon. Former MP P.K. Sreemathy inaugurated the marathon. Supriya B., a student of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, won the first prize in the marathon.

Anju Murugan from Assumption College, Kottayam, and Ashraya from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, won the second and third positions respectively.

Ms. Sreemathy gave away cash prizes and certificates to the winners. Power lifter Majsiya Banu flagged off the run. Konothodi Mariyumma, municipal standing committee chairperson for welfare, presided over the function.

From among the students of Educare Dental Institute who took part in the marathon, K.S. Namita won the first prize. Misni Jose and Devika V. won the second and third prizes.

Sports Council president V.P. Anil, secretary Yasir Ansari, executive member C. Suresh, Kiliyamannil Fazal, Paloli Abdurahman, Educare Dental Institute managing director Nasar Kiliyamannil, principal Indu Sekhar, and college union chairperson A.M. Archana spoke.

