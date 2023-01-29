HamberMenu
Marathon held to create awareness on environmental sustainability

January 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Alappuzha District Olympic Association and Rice Bowl Adventures jointly organised a marathon (Kuttanad Rice Bowl Run) in Kuttanad on Sunday. The marathon, organised to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and healthier life, began at Mankombu Junction at 5.45 a.m. As many as 550 sportspersons participated in two categories. The 21-km marathon was flagged off by Olympian Gopi Thonakal. The 10-km race was inaugurated by Olympian Anilkumar. Those who completed the races were given medals.

