Mararikulam police station bags ISO certification

ALAPPUZHA

16 December 2021 19:37 IST

First station in Alappuzha district to get the tag

The Mararikulam police station in Alappuzha has bagged International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification.

The certification was given to the police station for preventing and detecting crime, maintaining law and order, establishing public peace, tranquillity and other policing activities with a people-friendly atmosphere, and promoting green protocol and environment-friendly surroundings.

District Police Chief G. Jaidev said Mararikulam was the first police station in Alappuzha district to receive the ISO certification.

24x7 surveillance

To ensure law and order, the Mararikulam police conduct round-the-clock surveillance of areas under its jurisdiction with the help of 42 CCTV cameras installed in different locations. Besides, patrolling is done during nights in association with resident associations. As part of community policing, the Mararikulam police have developed a stronger bond with the public.

For differently abled

Apart from maintaining law and order, the police station offers a people-friendly atmosphere and eco-friendly surroundings. It has a ramp and toilets for the differently abled, restrooms, separate room for women and children, drinking water, library, garden, aquarium, parking area, refreshment area and so on. The police station has a rooftop solar plant, air-conditioned rooms for station house officer and sub-inspector, a computer room, restrooms for police personnel, a reception desk, and a PRO desk.