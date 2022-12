December 26, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The first-ever Marari beach festival has begun on a colourful note at Mararikulam.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasad said the beach festival would soon transform itself into a major event and find its place in the tourism map of Kerala. The festival is organised jointly by Mararikulam North grama panchayat and District Tourism Promotion Council. It will conclude on December 31. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided.