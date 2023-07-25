ADVERTISEMENT

Maranalloor acid attack case: accused found dead in Madurai

July 25, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Saji Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) local leader and accused in an acid attack case, was reportedly found hanging at a lodge in Madurai in Tami Nadu. Saji had been on the run from the law since Sunday after he allegedly attacked Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman Sudhir Khan, a CPI local committee secretary.

Though the police had been following him based on his tower location in Tamil Nadu, he managed to elude arrest. The police suspect that the death is likely to be a case of suicide.

Sudhir was sleeping in his bedroom when Saji reportedly barged into the room and threw acid on his face on Sunday. It is not known what was the actual provocation behind the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, however, suspect that the attack was a fallout of an altercation between them in connection with certain internal issues within a cooperative society. Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US