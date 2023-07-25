Maranalloor acid attack case: accused found dead in Madurai

July 25, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Saji Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) local leader and accused in an acid attack case, was reportedly found hanging at a lodge in Madurai in Tami Nadu. Saji had been on the run from the law since Sunday after he allegedly attacked Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman Sudhir Khan, a CPI local committee secretary.

Though the police had been following him based on his tower location in Tamil Nadu, he managed to elude arrest. The police suspect that the death is likely to be a case of suicide.

Sudhir was sleeping in his bedroom when Saji reportedly barged into the room and threw acid on his face on Sunday. It is not known what was the actual provocation behind the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, however, suspect that the attack was a fallout of an altercation between them in connection with certain internal issues within a cooperative society. Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.