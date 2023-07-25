Maranalloor acid attack case: accused found dead in Madurai

July 25, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Saji Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) local leader and accused in an acid attack case, was reportedly found hanging at a lodge in Madurai in Tami Nadu. Saji had been on the run from the law since Sunday after he allegedly attacked Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman Sudhir Khan, a CPI local committee secretary.

Though the police had been following him based on his tower location in Tamil Nadu, he managed to elude arrest. The police suspect that the death is likely to be a case of suicide.

Sudhir was sleeping in his bedroom when Saji reportedly barged into the room and threw acid on his face on Sunday. It is not known what was the actual provocation behind the attack.

The police, however, suspect that the attack was a fallout of an altercation between them in connection with certain internal issues within a cooperative society. Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital where his condition is said to be critical.