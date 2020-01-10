Maramon meet from Feb. 9

Maramon Convention, billed as Asia’s largest annual Christian religious congregation, will be held at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, from February 9 to 16. According to Fr. George Abraham Kottanad, Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) general secretary, Mar Thoma Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma will inaugurate the week-long convention on February 9 afternoon. Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa, MTEA president, will preside over the inaugural function.

Key speakers

Archbishop Keimari Godsworthy from Australia, Bishop Dino Gabriel from South Africa, Rev. Monodeep Daniel from Delhi, and Rev. John Samuel from Chennai, all evangelists, will be the main speakers at this year’s convention.

MTEA, the missionary wing of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, is organising the religious meet at its traditional venue on the riverbed of the Pampa at Maramon.

Fr. Kottanad said the Maramon Convention was the driving spirit behind the formation of institutes such as Mar Thoma Sunday School Samajom in 1905 and Mar Thoma Sevika Sanghom in 1919, besides a number of orphanages and destitute homes as well as projects like ‘Home for the homeless’ and ‘Land for the landless’.

The religious meet will have three sessions starting from 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. from February 10 to 15. Bible classes will be held separately for men and women at the convention venue between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. from February 10 to 15.

Ecumenical meet

An ecumenical meet will be held at 10 a.m. on February 12 and a meet against social evils at 2 p.m. The Mar Thoma Metropolitan will deliver the valedictory message on February 16 afternoon.

A 101-member choir of the Department of Sacred Music and Communication (DSMC) attached to the Church will present music sessions on all eight days. All bishops of Mar Thoma Church will address different sessions of the week-long convention.