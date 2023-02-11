HamberMenu
Maramon convention to begin today

February 11, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The 128th edition of the Maramon Convention, billed Asia’s largest annual Christian religious congregation, will begin at Maramon, near Kozhencherry on Sunday.

Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, will inaugurate the event at a function to be held here at 2.30 p.m. Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa will preside.

The key speakers to feature the event this year include Bishop Diloraj Canagasabey from Sri Lanka, Canon Professor Mark D. Chapman from the U.K., Bishop Raphel Thattil, Joseph Mar Gregorios Metropolitan, Zakariah Mar Severios Metropilitan and Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil. Former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, retired bureaucrat Anna Sosha Thomas and Shashi Tharoor, MP, among other will address various sessions.

