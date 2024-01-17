GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maramon Convention to begin on February 11

The 129-year-old even will be inaugurated by Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church at 2.30  p.m. on February 12

January 17, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Maramon Convention, billed Asia’s largest annual Christian religious congregation, will be held at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, here from February 11 to 18.

The 129-year-old event, staged on the riverbed of the Pampa at Maramon, will be inaugurated by Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, at 2.30 p.m. on February 12. Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa will preside.

According to the organisers, the event this year will feature Cleophus J. LaRue, Francis Landey Patton Professor of Homiletics at Princeton Theological Seminary, Maake Jonathan Masango, emeritus professor of Practical Theology in South Africa, Knanaya Catholic Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Bishop Jacob Muricken and Sr. Joan Chunkapura and so on.

The sessions will be held at 9.30 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on all days. Bible classes will be held at 7.30 a.m.

The event will be organised in adherence to the green protocol, and volunteers will be deployed to remove the waste collected on a timely basis. As many as 24 sub-committees have been constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

