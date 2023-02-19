ADVERTISEMENT

Maramon convention draws to a close

February 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The 128th Maramon Convention, an annual Christian religious meet organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) attached to Mar Thoma Church, came to a close at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Sunday.

Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas delivered the keynote addresses. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church delivered the concluding message.

Speaking on the occasion, the Metropolitan emphasised the need to fight the menace posed by drugs and also cautioned people against a sense of revenge evolving in relationships. “Respect and strength will render the warmth of love,” he observed.

Health Minister Veena George, Anto Antony, MP, and several others were present on the occasion.

The eight-day event, which took off to a start on February 11, witnessed participation from hundreds of attendees at each session.

