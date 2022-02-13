Maramon convention begins

Metropolitan concern over rising inequality in India

Metropolitan concern over rising inequality in India

Coming down heavily on the Union Budget for its anti-people approach, Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church here on Sunday urged the Governments as well as the church to the listen to the people around.

Inaugurating the 127th Maramon Convention, an annual Christian religious meet organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) that began on the Pampa riverbed at Maramon, the Metropolitan also sought to register his concern over the rising inequality in India as reported by the Oxfam .

“Our development perceptions , infrastructure growth and budget allocations should be built by taking into account the future generations and sustainable development of this universe. In this backdrop, how do we assess the Union Budget? For whom are these development projects if a majority of humans are giving way for the minority or if the nature is driven to extinction. Like paper-less age, the concept of people-less attitude too appears to be catching up and we should view this with due seriousness,”, noted the Metropolitan.

On the occasion, he also exhorted Church members to share resources to those in need and hailed the projects run by the charity initiatives run by various dioceses of the Church.

Holiding that human participation evokes God's further action, he also called on the laity to share their resources with those in need.

Suffragan Metropolitan Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over.

The organisers have set up a massive encampment (pandal) with a built up area of 32,000 sq. ft. for staging the week-long event, to be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. The district administration has granted permission for 1,500 attendees for each session.