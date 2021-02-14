Maramon Convention begins

The 126th annual Maramon Convention, being organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) attached to the Mar Thoma Church, began on the Pampa riverbed at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Sunday.
Theodosius Mar Thoma, metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, inaugurated the event at a function presided over by Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa. Roger Gaikwad, general secretary of the National Council of Churches, delivered the main message.
The week-long event, held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, will witness participation from 200 attendees at each session.
Programmes
In addition to public meetings from Monday to Saturday, Bible classes for men and women will also be held. An ecumenical conference to be attended by the heads of various church denominations will be held on Wednesday. Archbishop Andrews Thazhathu will address the convention.
Youth Forum meetings too have been scheduled from Thursday to Saturday. Activist Dayabhai, Sunil P. Elayidom and Mar Thomas Tharayil, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Changanassery, will officiate these forums.
Dedication services for people will be held at St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church, Kozhencherry, at 7.30 a.m.
on Saturday.
