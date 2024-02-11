Maramon Convention begins in Pathanamthitta

February 11, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church here on Sunday demanded immediate action to implement recommendations by the J.B. Koshy Commission, appointed by the State government to study the problems faced by Christians.

Inaugurating the 129th Maramon Convention, an annual Christian religious meet organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA) on the Pampa riverbed at Maramon, the Metropolitan also pointed out that Dalit Christians should be able to receive their due benefits.

“While the Commission submitted its report as early as in 2021, the authorities are yet to act on it. Delayed action, however, is always regarded as no action,’’ he said.

‘Renouncing citizenship’

Registering his concerns over the rising number of people, especially youngsters, renouncing their Indian citizenship, the Metropolitan also spoke of the crisis faced by the higher education sector in Kerala. “As per one estimate, as many as 45,133 youths from Kerala left the State in 2023 for higher education. I don’t think any of them will come back and settle down here,” he said.

The minority communities in the land are gravely concerned and the authorities concerned should initiate action to address this growing sentiment.

Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa presided over the inaugural event. Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan also unveiled a new series of Bibles published by the Bible Society of India.

The convention this year features Cleophus J. LaRue, Francis Landey Patton Professor of Homiletics at Princeton Theological Seminary; Maake Jonathan Masango, Emeritus Professor of Practical Theology in South Africa; Knanaya Catholic Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt; Bishop Jacob Muricken; Sr. Joan Chunkapura and so on.

Bible classes

The sessions will be held at 9.30 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on all days. Bible classes will be held at 7.30 a.m.

The event is being be organised in adherence to the green protocol, and volunteers have been deployed to remove the waste collected on a timely basis. As many as 24 sub-committees have been constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

