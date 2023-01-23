HamberMenu
Maramon Convention begins in Kerala from February 12

Annual event is billed Asia’s largest annual Christian religious congregation

January 23, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Maramon Convention, billed Asia’s largest annual Christian religious congregation, will be held at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, here from February 12 to 19.

The 128-year-old event, staged on the riverbed of the Pampa at Maramon, will be inaugurated by Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, at 2.30 p.m on February 12. Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa will preside.

According to the organisers, the event this year will feature Bishop Diloraj Canagasabey from Sri Lanka, Canon Professor Mark D. Chapman from the U.K., Bishop Raphel Thattil, Joseph Mar Gregorios Metropolitan, Zakariah Mar Severios Metropilitan and bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, retired bureaucrat Anna Sosha Thomas and Shashi Tharoor, MP, among other will address various sessions.

The sessions will be held at 9.30 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on all days. Bible classes will be held at 7.30 a.m.

The event will be organised in adherence to the green protocol, and volunteers will be deployed to remove the waste collected on a timely basis. As many as 24 sub-committees have been constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

