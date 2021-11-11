Marakkar to be released in theatres on Dec 2

Thiruvananthapuram

11 November 2021 20:37 IST

Big budget film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, will hit the screen in theatres on December 2.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian who held discussions with representatives of the film producers’ association told reporters that the film would be released in theatres in Kerala without any conditions. The Minister’s announcement comes after several attempts to dissuade the film’s producer, Antony Perumbavoor, from releasing it on the OTT platform.

He said the producer had backed down on his demand for a minimum guarantee from exhibitors for releasing the film in theatres. “He did this in the interests of the cinema industry and the workers in the sector,” he said.

Mr. Cherian added that the government would waive the property tax on theatres during the pandemic period when screenings were suspended. The exhibitors would be required to approach local bodies to avail themselves of the waiver. The Government had earlier decided to exempt the entertainment tax on films till December 31.

The Minister said the demand to relax the 50% occupancy prescribed for theatres would be considered later.

Representatives of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala and Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Shaji N. Karun were present at the meeting.

The film directed by Priyadarsan was produced at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.