Maradu: Plea for an environment impact study in SC

A resident of Maradu panchayat in Kerala has moved the Supreme Court saying the government should first conduct a environment impact assessment before demolishing multiple apartment blocks found to have violated stringent coastal zone regulations.

The petitioner, represented by Supreme Court advocate Manoj V. George, said the State government should conduct the environment impact study and ensure the observance of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016 before demolition.

The petitioner said he had been living in the neighbourhood for the past 66 years and the demolition of the massive buildings would cause havoc in the area.

The Supreme Court had on September 6 given authorities time till September 20 to demolish the illegal apartment blocks at Maradu panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala for violating stringent coastal zone regulations.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah had further directed the Kerala Chief Secretary to be present in the courtroom on the next day of hearing on September 23. The court had refused a plea by Kerala government counsel G. Prakash to give the State at least four weeks to comply with the order.

“Not a day more. Ten days is enough... Your State is known for not following the orders of this court. Do not disobey our order. We know what is happening and what you people are doing. Tell your Chief Secretary to be present here,” Justice Mishra had shot back at the State counsel.

Recently, the Bench had refused a plea by residents of these flats for a re-think, saying the order to raze the flats where over 400 families stay is both detailed and clear. The Bench had on July 10 rejected a review petition in the same case. The issue had seen Justice Mishra launch a stinging criticism of the residents for approaching another apex court Bench to get a stay of the demolition of their apartments on the sly.

On May 8, the Bench led by Justice Mishra had ordered the flats to be demolished within a month.